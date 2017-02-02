CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Officials: Nearly 100 Untested Detroit Bus Drivers Paid Bribes For Commercial Driver’s Licenses

February 2, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: DDOT

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two employees with the Detroit Department of Transportation are facing several criminal charges after authorities say they took cash bribes in exchange for forging paperwork for commercial driver’s licenses.

Current DDOT employee Calvin Foulks, of Southfield, and retiree Michelle Reed, of Novi, were arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court on multiple counts of felony forgery.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says Foulks, 58, and Reed, 61, took more than $4,000 in cash bribes for falsifying multiple Department of State documents. The forged documents stated that the applicants had taken and passed the commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills test when they had not. At least 85 fraudulent licenses were issued, said Scheutte.

“Individuals with a flagrant disregard for the law must realize there are consequences,” said Schuette. “Forging documents and taking bribes is not only stealing from state funds, but endangers Michigan drivers.”

Schuette also commended Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and her office for investigating the fraudulent licenses that were received allegedly as a result of Foulks and Reed. Her staff invalidated the 85 CDL tests and all affected drivers were required to retest before having their CDL driving privileges restored.

“Providing false information for a CDL test could result in an unskilled, dangerous driver behind the wheel of a heavy commercial truck,” said Johnson. “Only those who have passed a rigorous and comprehensive driving test are issued a CDL. Those who commit fraud will face strong penalties.”

Foulks is charged with eight counts of felony forgery and Reed is charged with five counts, each of which carry up to fourteen years in prison. Both were given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and are due back in court on Feb. 8.

To obtain a commercial driver’s license, Michigan law requires a “behind-the-wheel” test. State and Federal law authorizes the Michigan Department of State to permit municipal entities to conduct these driving skills test. This test is scored by the examiner and an applicant must receive a minimum score to pass. Foulks and Reed were skills test examiners in Detroit. As evidence that the applicant received a passing score, they receive a driver skills test certificate from the examiner. Applicants then present that certificate to any Secretary of State branch where, in exchange, the applicant receives a CDL license.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia