Report: Pistons Listening To Offers For Baynes, Marjanovic

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
Last week, Detroit Pistons president and head coach Stan Van Gundy said he and his management team won’t make a trade simply for variety’s sake.
On 97.1 The Ticket’s the Jamie and Stoney Show, Van Gundy took most of the blame for the team’s struggles this season and said a trade isn’t necessarily what the team needs.
“You’re always on the look, (general manager) Jeff Bower’s going to be surveying everyone in the league and if there’s a deal that makes sense for us and makes us better now and going forward then that’s one we’ll have an interest in. But we’re not sitting here and feeling like we’ve got a glaring hole.”
That being said, Basketball Insiders got word that the Pistons are shopping backup centers Aron Baynes and Boban Marjanovic on Thursday.
“Baynes has a $6.5 million player option after this season, which he will decline, league sources told Basketball Insiders. Doing so would make the 30-year-old an unrestricted free agent this summer.”
With Baynes likely becoming a free agent at the season’s end, it would make sense for the Pistons to explore trade options ahead of the Feb. 23 deadline. However, Baynes told the Detroit Free Press that he hasn’t thought about what he’s going to do as far as his contract goes yet.
Meanwhile Marjanovic just signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Pistons last summer and show glimpses of production when Baynes was injured.