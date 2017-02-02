Roofing Contractors: 5 Benefits Of Being In A Union

By Allen Foster

Everyone wants what’s best for themselves and their family. But life is filled with uncertainty and struggle. You can work and save and do everything in your power to keep your head above the proverbial water, but there are no guarantees. There are no insurance policies that you can take out to ensure you will always have a job that provides adequate food, water, shelter and clothing for yourself and your family. There is no strategy that can promise your future will be bright enough to always need shades.

However, as a roofer, you do have a choice that is pretty darn close to a guarantee. When you join a union, you are no longer alone. You become part of a collective that has your best interests at heart. Joining a union provides you with a number of benefits that you could very well take advantage of over the course of your entire life. Here are five.

Fair Wage Increases

Even if you have a job with decent pay, the money you earn right now might not be a suitable wage as the cost of living escalates. When you join a union, however, you can rest assured that not only will your wages be fair, but the negotiated increases and incentives will allow you to remain optimistic about your future.

Training And Education



Instead of relying on the School of Hard Knocks for your education, as a union roofer you will receive comprehensive training in your field. Furthermore, if you wish to better yourself through books and study at an institute of higher learning, being part of a union can give you access to scholarships and funds that can help make that dream degree a reality.

Stability



There are downtimes, periods of the year when working outside is worse than undesirable, it is dangerous or even simply impossible. When you are part of a union, those ups and downs can be evened out to a steady source of income through resources like unemployment benefits.

Healthcare



Healthcare is one of the hottest topics in our country at this moment. Do you make enough money to cover the costs of both urgent and preventative care? In a union, you will receive health insurance that covers not just you, but your entire family.

Security



When you join a union, you receive peace of mind in a number of ways that extend far beyond the scope of mere job security. As a skilled laborer, if the need arises, you can take your abilities with you any place on the planet and know that you will still excel in your trade. When the time eventually comes for you to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your labor, your pension will allow you to retire in comfort.