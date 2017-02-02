CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Roofing Contractors: 5 Benefits Of Being In A Union

February 2, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: SMRCA

By Allen Foster

Everyone wants what’s best for themselves and their family. But life is filled with uncertainty and struggle. You can work and save and do everything in your power to keep your head above the proverbial water, but there are no guarantees. There are no insurance policies that you can take out to ensure you will always have a job that provides adequate food, water, shelter and clothing for yourself and your family. There is no strategy that can promise your future will be bright enough to always need shades.

However, as a roofer, you do have a choice that is pretty darn close to a guarantee. When you join a union, you are no longer alone. You become part of a collective that has your best interests at heart. Joining a union provides you with a number of benefits that you could very well take advantage of over the course of your entire life. Here are five.

Fair Wage Increases

Even if you have a job with decent pay, the money you earn right now might not be a suitable wage as the cost of living escalates. When you join a union, however, you can rest assured that not only will your wages be fair, but the negotiated increases and incentives will allow you to remain optimistic about your future.

Training And Education

Instead of relying on the School of Hard Knocks for your education, as a union roofer you will receive comprehensive training in your field. Furthermore, if you wish to better yourself through books and study at an institute of higher learning, being part of a union can give you access to scholarships and funds that can help make that dream degree a reality.

Stability

There are downtimes, periods of the year when working outside is worse than undesirable, it is dangerous or even simply impossible. When you are part of a union, those ups and downs can be evened out to a steady source of income through resources like unemployment benefits.

Healthcare

Healthcare is one of the hottest topics in our country at this moment. Do you make enough money to cover the costs of both urgent and preventative care? In a union, you will receive health insurance that covers not just you, but your entire family.

Security

When you join a union, you receive peace of mind in a number of ways that extend far beyond the scope of mere job security. As a skilled laborer, if the need arises, you can take your abilities with you any place on the planet and know that you will still excel in your trade. When the time eventually comes for you to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your labor, your pension will allow you to retire in comfort.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia