Why Southeastern Michigan Roofing Is The Top Of The Town

By Allen Foster

An organization’s longevity is directly proportional to how effectively it serves its members. The Southeastern Michigan Roofing Contractors Association (SMRCA) has been devoted to locally based professional roofing contractors for over half a century. In an effort to maintain “high industry standards through roofing expertise and quality workmanship,” as expressed in the SMRCA’s introductory paragraph, the organization was established by concerned roofing contractors in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties and promptly entered into an agreement with Roofers Union Local #149.

The SMRCA is dedicated to the worker and his family. By offering such services as a comprehensive apprenticeship program and safety training, the organization helps to ensure that its members are comprised of only the highest trained roofers in the region. Additionally, with benefits like access to a “Health and Welfare Fund” and a pension, contractors in the SMRCA can have the peace of mind that comes from knowing their career and their families are in the capable hands of an organization that truly cares about their well-being.

In fact, the SMRCA has eight active committees that are staffed by over a dozen individuals who are continually striving to elevate the quality of life for Detroit area roofers. By name, the committees at SMRCA are as follows: Scholarship Committee, SBT/Health & Welfare/Pension, Joint Apprentice Training Committee, Joint Grievance Committee, Labor/Management Committee, Labor Negotiations Committee, Vacation, and Golf Committee.

The Joint Apprenticeship Training Center is a remarkable state of the art school that offers students a thorough education that includes science, first-aid, safety and hands-on training

But the perks of such a wide-reaching and respected organization aren’t merely limited to its members. They extend far beyond the worker to the community. Knowing that there is an organization that is committed to upholding the tradition of excellent craftsmanship, businesses can hire with confidence when it comes time to fix that troublesome roof. SMRCA contractors are established companies and industry leaders that excel in bringing extensive knowledge, training, superior workmanship and value to every project.

With over a dozen contractors to choose from — Christen/Detroit, Dave Pomaville & Sons, Inc, Detroit Cornice & Slate Company, J.D. Candler Roofing Co., Inc., LaDuke Roofing & Sheet Metal, Lutz Roofing Company, Inc., M.W. Morss Roofing, Inc., Newton Crane Roofing, Inc., North Roofing Company, Royal Roofing Company, Schena Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., Inc., Schreiber Corporation, and T.F. Beck Company — you can be certain that SMRCA has the perfect contractor for your needs.