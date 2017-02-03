Best Super Bowl LI Prop Bets

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Super Bowl is finally upon us. This Sunday the New England Patriots and Tom Brady will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, TX.

You know you will be watching the game whether it’s at a bar, a party, or if you are like me, sitting on your couch by yourself.

Maybe you hate both teams and you were left out of your office squares and you need a rooting interest for the game — I have you covered. Below are some of the better prop bets from CBS Sports to help you enjoy the Super Bowl.

How many times will Trump be said on TV during broadcast?

Over/Under 1½

How many times will “Gronk” or “Gronkowski” be said on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

Over/Under 3

What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she comes on stage for the halftime show? (Bovada)

Blonde 1/4

Any other Color 5/2

How many times will “deflate” or “Deflategate” be said on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

Over 1½ Even (or 1/1)

Under 1½ -140 (or 5/7)

How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown on TV during the broadcast? (Bovada)

Over 1½ +110 (11/10)

Under 1½ -150 (2/3)

Will either team make a field goal in the first quarter? (Westgate)

Yes -120

No Even

Length of first reception by Chris Hogan (Westgate)

Over/under 11.5 yards

Will Malcolm Butler intercept a pass? (Westgate)

Yes +250

No -300

First-half spread (Bovada)

Atlanta Falcons +1½

New England Patriots -1½

Will the opening kickoff result in a touchback? (Bovada)

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +160 (8/5)

Distance of the first Matt Ryan touchdown pass? (Westgate)

Over/Under 13.5

What will happen first? (Westgate)

Falcons score (-125)

Falcons punt (+140)

First Touchdown Scorer (Bovada)

Julio Jones (ATL) 15/2

LeGarrette Blount (NE) 8/1

Julian Edelman (NE) 8/1

Devonta Freeman (ATL) 17/2

Chris Hogan (NE) 10/1

Martellus Bennett (NE) 12/1

Dion Lewis (NE) 12/1

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) 12/1

Tevin Coleman (ATL) 14/1

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) 16/1

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) 20/1

James White (NE) 20/1

Danny Amendola (NE) 22/1

Tom Brady (NE) 22/1

Austin Hooper (ATL) 22/1

Matt Ryan (ATL) 28/1

Justin Hardy (ATL) 33/1

Levine Toilolo (ATL) 33/1

Joshua Perkins (ATL) 66/1

Eric Weems (ATL) 66/1

Any other touchdown scorer 11/2

Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration? (Bovada)

Yes 5/2

No 1/4

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game? (Bovada)

Yes 5/1

No 1/9

What will be higher on Super Bowl Sunday? (Bovada)

Patriots total points scored -140 (or 5/7)

Russell Westbrook points scored Even (or 1/1)

Higher number? (Westgate)

Phil Mickelson fourth round score

Patriots rushing yards -44.5

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first? (Bovada)

God 2/1

Team/teammates 2/1

Coach 9/1

Family 9/1

Owner 9/1

Donald Trump 20/1

Does not mention anyone above 5/2

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach? (Bovada)

Clear 3/1

Lime/green 3/1

Orange 3/1

Yellow 3/1

Red 6/1

Blue 15/2

Purple 12/1