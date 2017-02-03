CBS62[1]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Detroit Mayor Duggan Expected To Announce Re-Election Run

February 3, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: mike duggan

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce his run for a second four-year term as Detroit’s mayor.

A news conference is scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Samaritan Center.

The nonpartisan mayoral primary is in August. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.

Duggan was elected in 2013 and took office in 2014, succeeding Mayor Dave Bing, who chose not to seek re-election.

Duggan vowed to clean up neighborhoods. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.

Billions in debt, Detroit filed for bankruptcy in 2013 under a state-appointed emergency manager. The city exited bankruptcy at the end of 2014.

The city has continued to meet financial and budgetary requirements set out in the bankruptcy.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

