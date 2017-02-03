Dollar General Plans To Add 420 Jobs In Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Dollar General plans to add thousands of jobs nationwide in the coming months — hundreds of them in Michigan.
The retailer on Friday announced it is expecting to create around 420 new jobs throughout Michigan in 2017 as part of the company’s new store growth plan.
“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, in a media release.
It’s a part of Dollar General’s 2017 fiscal year growth plan which includes adding 1,000 stores and creating approximately 10,000 new jobs in the states it serves.
“This year’s continued growth presents numerous opportunities for candidates looking to begin and develop their careers at one of America’s fastest-growing retailers,” said Bob Ravener, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “Candidates should look to Dollar General as a great career choice for numerous factors including our variety of training and development programs, focus on internal advancement within the company and mission of Serving Others.”
The company says the projected 10,000 new jobs will represent a roughly nine percent overall increase to Dollar General’s workforce, marking the largest one-year employee increase in the company’s 78-years in business.
All hiring for all available Dollar General positions begins online. Interested candidates should apply at this link.