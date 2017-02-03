COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Explore A New Culinary Scene During Detroit Restaurant Week, Feb. 3-12

February 3, 2017 7:21 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hungry to try something different in Detroit?

The city’s favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 12 with more than 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions.

This years edition features specially priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity.

Also new for this year, Detroit Restaurant Week will offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: The Block in Midtown, Santorini Estiatorio in Greektown, Marios in Midtown as well as Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown.

Restaurants participating in the 14th installment of Detroit Restaurant Week:

  • Antietam – Eastern Market
  • 24Grille – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
  • Andiamo Italia Riverfront – GM Renaissance Center
  • The Block – Midtown
  • Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails – Park Shelton Building
  • Cliff Bells – Downtown
  • Craft Work – West Village
  • Cuisine – New Center
  • Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille – Fox Theatre Building
  • Detroit Seafood Market – Paradise Valley
  • Detroit Vegan Soul – West Village
  • Downtown Louies Lounge – Downtown
  • El Barzón – Southwest Detroit
  • Gold Cash Gold – Corktown
  • Grey Ghost – Midtown
  • La Dolce Vita – Palmer Park District
  • Marios – Midtown
  • Ottava Via – Corktown
  • PRISM – Greektown Casino Hotel
  • Republic Tavern – GAR Building
  • Roast – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
  • Roma Cafe – Eastern Market
  • Santorini Estiatorio – Greektown
  • The Rattlesnake – Downtown
  • Top of the Pontch – Crowne Plaza Downtown
  • Traffic Jam & Snug – Midtown

More than 420,000 diners have taken part since the Detroit Restaurant Week concept was created in 2009, generating almost $8 million in sales for participating businesses.

To see menus and for more information, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.

