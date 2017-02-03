Explore A New Culinary Scene During Detroit Restaurant Week, Feb. 3-12

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hungry to try something different in Detroit?
The city’s favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 12 with more than 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions.
This years edition features specially priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity.
Also new for this year, Detroit Restaurant Week will offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: The Block in Midtown, Santorini Estiatorio in Greektown, Marios in Midtown as well as Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown.
Restaurants participating in the 14th installment of Detroit Restaurant Week:
- Antietam – Eastern Market
- 24Grille – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- Andiamo Italia Riverfront – GM Renaissance Center
- The Block – Midtown
- Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails – Park Shelton Building
- Cliff Bells – Downtown
- Craft Work – West Village
- Cuisine – New Center
- Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille – Fox Theatre Building
- Detroit Seafood Market – Paradise Valley
- Detroit Vegan Soul – West Village
- Downtown Louies Lounge – Downtown
- El Barzón – Southwest Detroit
- Gold Cash Gold – Corktown
- Grey Ghost – Midtown
- La Dolce Vita – Palmer Park District
- Marios – Midtown
- Ottava Via – Corktown
- PRISM – Greektown Casino Hotel
- Republic Tavern – GAR Building
- Roast – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- Roma Cafe – Eastern Market
- Santorini Estiatorio – Greektown
- The Rattlesnake – Downtown
- Top of the Pontch – Crowne Plaza Downtown
- Traffic Jam & Snug – Midtown
More than 420,000 diners have taken part since the Detroit Restaurant Week concept was created in 2009, generating almost $8 million in sales for participating businesses.
To see menus and for more information, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.