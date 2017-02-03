Federal Judge In Detroit Orders Trump Administration To Halt Enforcement Of Immigration Restrictions

DETROIT (WWJ) – A federal judge in Detroit has clarified an executive order from President Donald Trump as it relates to immigration restrictions from seven mostly Muslim countries.
U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts issued the order Friday on behalf of the Arab-American Civil Rights League, re-affirming that the travel ban does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the United States, including those with green cards.
“It’s the first order of its kind across the nation,” said attorney Nabih Ayad. “It makes absolutely certain that legal permanent residents — those with what we call in laypersons terms green card holders — can basically travel and leave the country as they please without hindrance by the executive order ban.”
Click here to read the motion (.pdf format)
Additional briefings and a hearing on the matter are expected to continue next week.
The Arab-American Civil Rights League filed the lawsuit Tuesday, arguing that Trump’s executive action temporarily banning refugees and immigrants is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities. It represents about a half-dozen legal, permanent residents, some of whom have been turned away from U.S.-bound planes.
Trump’s executive order temporarily suspends the entire U.S. refugee program, indefinitely bans all those from war-ravaged Syria, and temporarily freezes immigration from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all countries with majority-Muslim populations. Thousands have demonstrated at airports nationwide since Trump issued the order last Friday.
