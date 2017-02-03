CBS62[1]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Michigan Makes Grants Available Amid Sinkhole Response

February 3, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Fraser sinkhole

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is making grant funding available for communities affected by the collapse of a sewer line that caused a sinkhole the size of a football field in suburban Detroit.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Friday that he has opened the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide financial assistance to affected communities in Macomb County. Local affected governments may apply for grants of up to $100,000.

Snyder says in a statement “progress is being made,” but he notes “some of the local jurisdiction resources have been depleted.”

[Halftime Bathroom Breaks A Concern In Macomb County During Super Bowl]

Michigan lawmakers this week extended an emergency declaration for Macomb County that makes state resources available. The measure approved Wednesday means Macomb County communities will remain under an emergency declaration through March.

The sewer collapse in Fraser was discovered Dec. 24, prompting evacuations.

[Catch up on the sinkhole story]

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

