Microsoft Is Moving To Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Microsoft is relocating to downtown Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert made the announcement Friday at the One Campus Martius building.
The software giant will move its technology center from the Southfield Town Center, where it has been for the past three decades, into a 50,000 square-foot space in the Quicken Loans building at Campus Martius.
“Momentum breeds momentum, and that’s what we’ve got going here,” Gilbert said. “I think the best stuff is yet to come.”
It’s unclear at this point when the workers will move in, or how many, but reports indicate the move should be complete by early 2018.
Duggan said talks to bring Microsoft to Detroit began last summer.
“Dan called me about six months ago and he says, ‘You’ve got to come over this way, Microsoft is looking for a place for their technology center. We’ve got to pitch it,’ which is the way things work in this town,” he said.
The technology center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers.
