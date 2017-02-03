COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

No Serious Injuries In Fire At American House Westland

February 3, 2017 5:34 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – No one was seriously injured, but a metro Detroit assisted living center suffered a lot of smoke damage in a fire Friday.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out early in the afternoon at the American House Senior Living Center on Venoy Road in Westland.

The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom in the back building of the complex, which is home to about two dozen people. It was extinguished quickly, officials said.

Residents whose apartments were affected have been moved elsewhere within the complex.

Two staff members were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

