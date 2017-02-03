COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Patriots Coach McDaniels May Be Witness In Hernandez Trial

February 3, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, New England Patriots

BOSTON (AP) — New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

A defense motion filed this week seeking a three-month delay in the trial indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels.

The motion says McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, is expected to testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

Defense attorneys say they have not had a chance to interview McDaniels.

Jury selection in Hernandez’s trial in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado is scheduled to start Feb. 13. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez is due back in court Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

