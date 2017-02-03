Residents Evacuated As Fire Burns Through Southfield Apartments

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Residents have been evacuated due to fire, Friday afternoon, at an apartment complex in Southfield.
“Black, thick smoke just billowing out into the air here,” WWJ’s Laura Bonnell reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., from the parking lot of Carnegie Park Apartments on Carnegie Park Dr., east of Inkster Road and just north of 11 Mile.
Multiple fire trucks and ambulances are on the scene, although it seems that no one was hurt.
“There’s a lot of people running up, worried about family members. We are told by some of the management here that nobody was injured,” Bonnell said. “There’s a girl standing right in front and she is sobbing; so I don’t know if there’s a cat or a pet inside.”
It appears that several units, including what management called “penthouses,” are affected.
Fire officials have not yet said what may have caused the fire.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.