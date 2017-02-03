Weekend Box Office – Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on February 9th with your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Pistons take on the Boston Celtics at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 26, 2017.
The Detroit Pistons will honor and retire the jersey for Richard Hamilton during the 2016-17 season. Hamilton will be honored during a halftime ceremony on Sunday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m. when the Pistons host the Boston Celtics at The Palace.
Contest date: February 9, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive four (4) tickets to the 2/26/17 Detrit Pistons game
Winner must be at least 18 years old
