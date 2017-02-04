14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a trio of suspects who shot and injured a 14-year-old boy on the city’s west side.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday near Evergreen Road and West Warren Avenue.
The teen told police he was walking down the street when the suspects approached him. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired a shot, police said, striking the victim in the body.
The teen was treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
Other circumstances surrounding the shooting aren’t exactly clear. Police say the teen refused to give a description of the male suspects. At this point, the only description investigators have is that all three suspects are African American.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640.