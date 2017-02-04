Mike Duggan Will Run For Second Term As Detroit’s Mayor

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Mayor Mike Duggan wants to continue leading the city of Detroit.
Duggan on Saturday announced his run for a second four-year term as Detroit’s mayor during a news conference at the Samaritan Center.
“This is definitely a bigger crowd than we had four years ago,” Duggan told the cheering audience.
The nonpartisan mayoral primary is in August. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.
Duggan was elected in 2013 and took office in 2014, succeeding Mayor Dave Bing, who chose not to seek re-election.
Duggan vowed to clean up neighborhoods. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.
Billions in debt, Detroit filed for bankruptcy in 2013 under a state-appointed emergency manager. The city exited bankruptcy at the end of 2014. The city has continued to meet financial and budgetary requirements set out in the bankruptcy.
