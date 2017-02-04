‘North End Collective’ To Open 4 Specialty Stores In Detroit This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) — Four specialty businesses are set to open their doors along the Woodward corridor this weekend.
An area closer to West Grand Boulevard is now referred to as the “North End Collective,” where Deirdra Hogue, owner of Traveling Pants Company — a speciality boutique — shares space with three other businesses
“To have access to an entire store and we have to dress windows and things like that — it just does not seem real,” Hogue said, who’s happy to have a brick and mortar store. “It’s like my childhood coming true because, as a child, my sister and brother and I used to play ‘store’ and this is really coming to life.”
The collection is hosting a Grand Opening ceremony and open house on Saturday afternoon, which will include refreshments and music.
Other retailers in the space include Purple Love — which specializes in unique jewelry pieces — clothing retailer UnitedFront and Live Coal Gallery.
The North End Collective consists of over 2000 square feet of retail space organized into four units. Each unit is underwritten with below market rent and includes a professionally designed, fully furnished, and fully functioning retail space.
The open house runs from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the storefront on Woodward near Milwaukee. To read more about the North End Collective, visit its Facebook page HERE.