Program Provides Free Counseling For Student Loan Delinquency

February 4, 2017 5:30 PM

LANSING (AP) – Free one-on-one counseling is available for Michigan residents who are delinquent on their federal student loans.

Michigan’s Treasury Department says it is partnering with a division of the National Student Loan Program on a 1-year pilot effort.

Loan recipients will work with counselors to develop a repayment plan, learn how to create a household budget and better understand their credit scores.

Individuals must have federal student loans from a public or private nonprofit Michigan higher education institution, currently be delinquent on their student loans and agree to provide their credit score twice during the pilot period to qualify.

The pilot program runs until Jan. 1, 2018.

For more information, visit loanassistmichigan.org.

