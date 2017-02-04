Student Robbed Near University Of Michigan Campus By Suspect With Long Gun

February 4, 2017 3:16 PM

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a  University of Michigan student at gunpoint in the middle of the night.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. Saturday near Tappan and Oakland streets, just south of the school’s central campus in Ann Arbor.

The student told police he was walking in the area when a man wearing a red bandana over his face exited a gray, four-door car and pointed a long gun at him. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and wallet before fleeing in the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact campus police at 734-763-1131, or the Ann Arbor Police Department’s tip line at 734-794-6939.

