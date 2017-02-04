Taxpayer Saturdays: Wayne County Residents Facing Foreclosure Urged To Attend Forum

DETROIT (WWJ) – Help for people about to lose their homes is taking place today and each Saturday this month.
Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree has put together “Taxpayer Saturday” foreclosure prevention informational sessions taking place at various Wayne County Community College locations through February. The sessions, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will walk taxpayers through foreclosure prevention options. A host of public-private alliance organizations will also be on hand to provide free financial counseling, assistance with energy bills, home financing and related services.
“We understand that many hard-working people have experience financial difficulties and have fallen behind on paying property taxes,” Sabree said in a statement. “We are very glad to partner again with WCCCD to make Saturday hour available so that people will not have to take off work. We want to do everything possible to prevent foreclosures and help the residents of Wayne County.”
Today’s session, Feb. 4, will be held at the WC3 northwest campus media center on West Outer Drive.
February Taxpayer Saturdays Schedule at Wayne County Community College Campuses:
• February 4, 2017
Northwest Campus, Media Center, 8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48219
• February 11, 2017
Downriver Campus, Ray Mix Community Room, 21000 Northline Road, Taylor, MI 48180
• February 18, 2017
Eastern Campus, Cooper Community Room, 5901 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213-3457
• February 25, 2017
Downtown Campus, Frank Hayden Community Room, 1001 West Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226-3001
Sabree added that anyone who is concerned about foreclosure does not need to wait for the Taxpayer Saturday meetings. Homeowners can contact the Treasurer’s office during regular business hours for personalized attention to their case.
“If someone ignores the process and our help, then we have no choice but to uphold state law,” said Sabree.
Any resident owing 2016 and prior year’s taxes is encouraged to attend a Taxpayer Assistance Saturday. If you are able to pay your back taxes, please be prepared to bring a money order or cashier’s check for on-site payments (no cash will be accepted).
For more information, visit treasurer.waynecounty.com or call 313-224-5990.