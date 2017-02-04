Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Hire More Than 100 New Officers

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men — more than 100 to be exact.
The Sheriff’s Office is hosting two hiring events in an effort to fill dozens of open positions.
The first event will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Detroit’s Second Ebenezer Church (14601 Dequindere Street), where police officer applications will be accepted on-site.
Application Requirements:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Valid Michigan Driver’s License
- Possession of a High School Diploma or GED
- No Felony Convictions
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
- Must past required written and agility test per agency requirements.
The second hiring event will be held next Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Detroit’s Hartford Memorial Baptist Church (13735 W. 7 Mile Road).