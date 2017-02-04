Years-Long I-75 Closure From Detroit To Downriver Begins Today

DETROIT (WWJ) – The day drivers in metro Detroit have been dreading is finally here.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says southbound I-75 closed completely on Saturday morning from I-96 in Detroit to Goddard Road in Taylor — and will remain closed for two years.
The exact I-75 southbound closure location is between Springwells to Goddard, with re-entry at Northline/Allen Road in Taylor/Southgate through 2017;northbound I-75 will remain open at all times. Next year, the closure will extend to Telegraph/Sibley in Taylor/Riverview.
Alternate route options include I-94, M-85 (Fort Street), Jefferson Avenue, and Dix Highway. The posted detour for commercial vehicles will include southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then southbound I-275 to southbound I-75 in Monroe.
More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.
