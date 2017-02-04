COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Today [MORE]

Years-Long I-75 Closure From Detroit To Downriver Begins Today

February 4, 2017 8:17 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – The day drivers in metro Detroit have been dreading is finally here.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says southbound I-75 closed completely on Saturday morning from I-96 in Detroit to Goddard Road in Taylor — and will remain closed for two years.

(Credit: MDOT)

(Credit: MDOT)

The exact I-75 southbound closure location is between Springwells to Goddard, with re-entry at Northline/Allen Road in Taylor/Southgate through 2017;northbound I-75 will remain open at all times. Next year, the closure will extend to Telegraph/Sibley in Taylor/Riverview.

Alternate route options include I-94, M-85 (Fort Street), Jefferson Avenue, and Dix Highway. The posted detour for commercial vehicles will include southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then southbound I-275 to southbound I-75 in Monroe.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia