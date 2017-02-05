Super Bowl LI: LISTEN LIVE to Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub or Atlanta's 92.9 The Game (desktop only) 

Barry Sanders Teases Comeback With Lions On Twitter

February 5, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

Detroit Lions fans were heartbroken when Barry Sanders spontaneously retired at a young age in 1999.

However, the 48-year-old teased on Twitter Saturday night that if comedian and Detroit-native Keegan-Michael Key revives his Comedy Central show Key and Peele, the Lions’ all-time leading rusher will lace his cleats up once again.

“If @KeyAndPeele make a comeback so will I @Lions #DetroitLegends,” Sanders tweeted from Houston on Saturday.

Sanders is obviously joking, but the just idea of having one of the all-time Detroit greats suit up for the home team again is enough to get Lions fans excited.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia