Barry Sanders Teases Comeback With Lions On Twitter

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
Detroit Lions fans were heartbroken when Barry Sanders spontaneously retired at a young age in 1999.
However, the 48-year-old teased on Twitter Saturday night that if comedian and Detroit-native Keegan-Michael Key revives his Comedy Central show Key and Peele, the Lions’ all-time leading rusher will lace his cleats up once again.
“If @KeyAndPeele make a comeback so will I @Lions #DetroitLegends,” Sanders tweeted from Houston on Saturday.
Sanders is obviously joking, but the just idea of having one of the all-time Detroit greats suit up for the home team again is enough to get Lions fans excited.