Body Found In Alley Near Detroit-Grosse Pointe Park Border

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are on the hunt for someone who injured a man and left him to die in an alley on the Detroit-Grosse Pointe Park border.
Officer Dan Donakowski with the Detroit Police Department said the victim — a man in his 40s — was found near Alter and Kercheval around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say it remains unclear how the man died, but he was visibly assaulted with trauma to the body. An investigation is now underway.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.
