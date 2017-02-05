Controversial Super Bowl Ad Depicts Trump’s Border Wall [VIDEO]

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — There were a few commercials during Super Bowl LI that tried to touch on some topical social and political issues, but none hit harder than one made by a lumber company.
84 Lumber’s ad depicted President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican border, something that FOX didn’t want aired during the game. So, a different ad was shown on television, but the original was still posted online.
The commercial cuts between a Mexican mother and daughter trekking through the desert toward the United States border and workers working on a construction project.
Eventually, the mother and daughter arrive at the border only to find a massive wall in their path once they arrive.
The ad then cuts to an American man driving a pickup truck along a desert road with wood and tools in the back of the truck. The mother and daughter then walk further down the wall to find that someone had built a giant wooden door into the side of the wall.
The two walk through to the American side.
84 Lumber describes the ad as containing “content deemed too controversial for the original ad and banned from broadcast. See what lies ahead as a mother and daughter’s symbolic migrant journey continues to its moving conclusion.”