CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Patriots Fans Boo Roger Goodell In Most Awkward Trophy Handoff Ever [VIDEO]

February 5, 2017 11:04 PM

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

People talked about it for weeks.

What if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was forced to hand the Lombardi Trophy over the Tom Brady after suspending him earlier this season?

Well, that exact scenario came to fruition on Sunday night after the Patriots completed an amazing comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime of Super Bowl LI.

Goodell was booed ferociously as he walked up the steps of the stage to hand the trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Robert, you know how hard these are to get,” Goodell said while handing over the trophy. “And this is your fifth under your leadership, coach [Bill] Belichick and Tom Brady. What an unbelievable achievement for your organization. Congratulations to your organization, to your fans to your community. We’re so proud of you. Take the Super Bowl trophy home to New England.”

Brady was famously suspended for the first four games of this season for his role in “Deflategate.” And Kraft didn’t hold back after receiving the trophy.

“A lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation,” Kraft said to the crowd. “I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I’m proud to say for the fifth time, we are all Patriots.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia