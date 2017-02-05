Patriots Fans Boo Roger Goodell In Most Awkward Trophy Handoff Ever [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins
People talked about it for weeks.
What if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was forced to hand the Lombardi Trophy over the Tom Brady after suspending him earlier this season?
Well, that exact scenario came to fruition on Sunday night after the Patriots completed an amazing comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime of Super Bowl LI.
Goodell was booed ferociously as he walked up the steps of the stage to hand the trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“Robert, you know how hard these are to get,” Goodell said while handing over the trophy. “And this is your fifth under your leadership, coach [Bill] Belichick and Tom Brady. What an unbelievable achievement for your organization. Congratulations to your organization, to your fans to your community. We’re so proud of you. Take the Super Bowl trophy home to New England.”
Brady was famously suspended for the first four games of this season for his role in “Deflategate.” And Kraft didn’t hold back after receiving the trophy.
“A lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation,” Kraft said to the crowd. “I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I’m proud to say for the fifth time, we are all Patriots.”