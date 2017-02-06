16-Year-Old Girl Killed, Sister Injured In Mound Road Crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A young driver has died following a crash in Shelby Township.
Police said the 16-year-old girl was driving with her sister on Mound Road, just north of 25 Mile Road, Sunday afternoon when the single-car crash occurred.
Police said the driver was thrown from the vehicle. Both she and her sister were taken by EMS to Troy Beaumont Hospital for treatment.
The driver has since died, police said, while the second girl remained hospitalized Monday.
It remains unclear exactly what caused the crash, but alcohol use has been ruled out by police. An investigation is underway.
No names are being released pending further investigation and notification of family.