Best Lingerie Boutiques In Detroit For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Michael Ferro Detroit is for lovers, so the relatively new saying goes. And there is no better time for lovers to celebrate their love than during the controversial holiday of Valentine’s Day. Whether you love it or hate it, are in a longtime relationship or just starting a new love, or whether you only want something new to try, there are plenty of great lingerie boutiques in Detroit for all of you Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

www.bustedindetroit.com 15 E. Kirby St., Suite ADetroit, MI 48202(313) 288-0449 A relatively new offering to Detroit, the Busted Bra Shop has quickly become one of the Motor City’s top spots for high-quality lingerie in the last few years. Not only is their physical store a popular shop for ladies looking for the perfect item, but they have an extensive online catalog, as well. Located in the heart of the bustling Midtown district, this store will surely flourish for years to come.

www.harps-lingerie.com 265 S. Old Woodward Ave.Birmingham, MI 48009(248) 642-2555 Since 1947, Harp’s Lingerie in Birmingham has been the one-stop shop for women of all sizes to cater to their fine clothing needs. They offer fittings and appointments as requested for those that need a bit more specificity in their shopping. They also have a special section for helping out men when it comes to guys looking to purchase a gift for their special someone.

www.tinamarieshop.com 29297 Southfield RoadSouthfield, MI 48076(248) 557-7165 Celebrating 32 years in the same location, the Tina Marie Shop has become well-known for its loyal customers and special garments. As a Detroit fixture since 1947, way back when they began as a boutique in downtown Detroit, the customer service here is unparalleled and focused on finding their customers the best items to suit their specific needs. Related: Best Bars For Ladies Night Out In Detroit

www.sunnyjsbras.com 550 Forest Ave.Plymouth, MI 48170(734) 453-8584 Not only does Sunny J’s Lingerie & Leisure specialize in some of the best bras in Metro Detroit, but they also offer custom fittings for the best swimwear available. So if your Valentine’s Day plans involve any type of romantic getaway that might also involve a dip into the water, perhaps your best choice is to visit Sunny J’s to get everything that you’ll need all in one location.