Best Lingerie Boutiques In Detroit For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Detroit is for lovers, so the relatively new saying goes. And there is no better time for lovers to celebrate their love than during the controversial holiday of Valentine’s Day. Whether you love it or hate it, are in a longtime relationship or just starting a new love, or whether you only want something new to try, there are plenty of great lingerie boutiques in Detroit for all of you Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

Busted Bra Shop
15 E. Kirby St., Suite A
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 288-0449
www.bustedindetroit.com

A relatively new offering to Detroit, the Busted Bra Shop has quickly become one of the Motor City’s top spots for high-quality lingerie in the last few years. Not only is their physical store a popular shop for ladies looking for the perfect item, but they have an extensive online catalog, as well. Located in the heart of the bustling Midtown district, this store will surely flourish for years to come.

Harp’s Lingerie
265 S. Old Woodward Ave.
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 642-2555
www.harps-lingerie.com

Since 1947, Harp’s Lingerie in Birmingham has been the one-stop shop for women of all sizes to cater to their fine clothing needs. They offer fittings and appointments as requested for those that need a bit more specificity in their shopping. They also have a special section for helping out men when it comes to guys looking to purchase a gift for their special someone.

Tina Marie Shop
29297 Southfield Road
Southfield, MI 48076
(248) 557-7165
www.tinamarieshop.com

Celebrating 32 years in the same location, the Tina Marie Shop has become well-known for its loyal customers and special garments. As a Detroit fixture since 1947, way back when they began as a boutique in downtown Detroit, the customer service here is unparalleled and focused on finding their customers the best items to suit their specific needs.

Sunny J’s Lingerie & Leisure
550 Forest Ave.
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 453-8584
www.sunnyjsbras.com

Not only does Sunny J’s Lingerie & Leisure specialize in some of the best bras in Metro Detroit, but they also offer custom fittings for the best swimwear available. So if your Valentine’s Day plans involve any type of romantic getaway that might also involve a dip into the water, perhaps your best choice is to visit Sunny J’s to get everything that you’ll need all in one location.

Lori Karbal 
560 N. Old Woodward Ave.
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 258-1959
www.lorikarbal.com

For the best in high-end fashion when it comes to your intimates, the Lori Karbal boutique in Birmingham is one of the most trusted names in quality in the Metro Detroit area. Whether you are looking for that hard-to-find item for that special Valentine’s Day date, or something more specific for a different special occasion, the customer service here is unparalleled. In addition, they also devote a section of their website to what is brand new and in stock at their store, including gift ideas.

