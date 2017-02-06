Canned Pet Food Recalled After Illnesses, Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – Pet food sold in Michigan and 14 other states is being recalled because it could make dogs sick, or worse.

A potential contaminant was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef products, according to Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food. That’s why the company said it’s recalling the 12 oz. cans that were sold at retail stores and online “out of an abundance of caution.”

Five dogs became ill after eating the food, according to the FDA, and one of the five dogs later died.

The company said the contaminate Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea; or in extreme cases, possibly death.

“All Evanger’s suppliers of meat products are USDA approved. This beef supplier provides us with beef chunks from cows that are slaughtered in a USDA facility,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to investigate how this substance entered our raw material supply.”

The specifically-identified lot numbers (as detailed below) of cans of 12-oz Hunk of Beef being voluntarily recalled were distributed to retail locations and sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

Included lot numbers start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label. [More info from the FDA here].

Included products are being pulled from store shelves. Consumers who have the products in their home should return them to the store or purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 during regular business hours.