Following Kyle Van Noy’s Improbable Super Bowl Triumph Via Social Media

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Kyle Van Noy’s season began in Detroit and ended in Houston, a journey perhaps best summed up by something Van Noy re-tweeted late Sunday night:

Congrats bro..! From toiletbowl to superbowl..!😂 @KVN_03 — Ross Apo (@RossApo1_WR) October 25, 2016

Traded by the Lions to the Patriots in October, Van Noy went from castoff to champion in a span of about three and a half months. What better way to take in the journey than through his activity on social media?

We’ll start on Oct. 16, with Van Noy giving a tip of the cap to the 1991 Lions team. Little did he know then, he was destined for bigger things a loss in the conference championship.

S/o to the 1991 @Lions !! Thank you for paving the way… — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 17, 2016

Van Noy was traded nine days later. Soon thereafter, he began to sense something special might be in store for him in New England.

Got on a flight back to Boston and boss man @MittRomney sat next to me on the flight. He got me hyped and ready for greatness. Blessed! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 7, 2016

The linebacker made his Patriots debut on Nov. 20 in a win over the 49ers, picking up his first sack of the season in the process. After the game, he posted the following photo on Instagram with an inspirational quote from Ghandi.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, Then YOU WIN!" -Ghandi A photo posted by Kyle Van Noy (@realkylevannoy) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

Van Noy paused on Thanksgiving to congratulate his former teammates on their win over the Redskins.

Happy for my guys on the win! Happy thanksgiving!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 24, 2016

He also gave a shoutout to DeAndre Levy when the linebacker made his return from injury in Week 14.

Greatnessssss is back!! Let's get it Lev!! Shut these people up for a bit cuz we all know they won't stop talkin! #haters #greatness — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 11, 2016

All the while, Van Noy was taking care of business in New England, his role growing with each week.

Another won….. — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 13, 2016

On Dec. 18, Van Noy and the Patriots clinched the AFC East, with Van Noy tallying four tackles in the deciding game versus the Broncos.

Feeling blessed!!! AFC East Champs! And guess what y'all……. another won!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 19, 2016

Van Noy didn’t hesitate to call out those who had given up on him:

S/o to those that gave up on me and S/o to those that always have my back! Appreciate y'all! One love! pic.twitter.com/kIBBhLGNLc — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 19, 2016

The next week, he paused to show love to another former teammate, Darius Slay, after the Lions’ cornerback missed out on the Pro Bowl.

The homie @_bigplayslay23 robbery!!! Smh tragic! Don't care if hes missed games, he's lock down! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 21, 2016

By the time the playoffs rolled around, Van Noy was a key member of the Patriots’ linebacker corps. He had two tackles in their divisional round win over the Texans.

Another won!! 💯 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 15, 2017

Feeling blessed today! Last night was lit!!!! thanks pats nation for the love! 💯🙏🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 15, 2017

He added four tackles and a forced humble in New England’s demolition of the Steelers in the AFC Championship.

Another won!!!! Stand up Pats Nation!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 23, 2017

It was around this time that Van Noy became obsessed with Internet sensation, “Salt Bae.”

I'm a little upset nobody got a picture of me putting salt down like the cook last night! #salty #saltmymeat #as*hole #bestcookever #saltman — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 23, 2017

Not to worry, Van Noy.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Van Noy felt his dream within reach.

It doesn't take a magical formula for success! It's having a dream working towards it no matter what the circumstances are!! @Ericthomasbtc — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 2, 2017

He seized it with a victory on Sunday night, after which he took to Twitter to express his satisfaction.

What can they sayyy now!!!! Haters gone hate!!!! Super Bowl Champs!!!!!!! Let's goooooooooo — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 6, 2017

Super Bowl Champs!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh hyped!!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 6, 2017

We were down 25 points!!!!!!! And Still won!!!!! I haven't slept yet!!!!!! Soooo hyped!!!! Cloud 9!!!!! Put salt on my steak!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 6, 2017

Van Noy was involved in one of the crucial plays of New England’s comeback, picking up a half sack late in the fourth quarter that knocked Matt Ryan and the Falcons out of field goal range. Had Atlanta been able to extend its lead from eight points to 11, the game likely would have been over.

Looking back to the trade in October, it’s fair to say Van Noy is happy with the way things worked out.

They say everything happens for a reason!!!!! Thank you!!! Super Bowl Champ!!! pic.twitter.com/ec6IBPwnPk — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 6, 2017

After the Patriots’ triumph, Van Noy said the feeling of being a Super Bowl champ still hadn’t hit him.

“It might take a couple days,” he told the Free Press. “I mean, I was in Detroit a couple months ago and now I’m here with that trophy. Ah, it’s beautiful.”

Earlier in the week, Van Noy had taken the blame for the way his career ended in Detroit.

“I don’t want you to ever blame coach (Jim) Caldwell, because he’s a great coach. He doesn’t get enough credit for how good of a coach he is because those guys fight for him till the death, and I respect coach Caldwell. He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had, and I’ll always go to bat for him. So I’ll take the blame for all of it,” Van Noy said, via the Free Press.

“I had a hard 2.5 years,” he added. “I took a lot of heat from you guys and I took a lot of heat in general, and I think finally playing well is kind of showing people like, ‘Oh, man, we kind of should have waited just a little bit longer, maybe.'”

“Now I’m world champ,” he said on Sunday night. “No one can ever take that away from me.”