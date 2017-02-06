Henry Ford College To Host Forum On Nuclear Weapons Threat

DEARBORN (AP) — Henry Ford College in Dearborn will host a student and community forum examining the threat of nuclear weapons.
The program is scheduled March 1. It features a panel of experts who will discuss threats and challenges the global community must confront to address rhetoric about the development of more nuclear weapons.
The event will be held in the Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center. It is free and open to the public.
It’s the first in a series of educational forums organized by the Democratic Institute Consortium and Center for Peace and Conflict Studies at Wayne State University.
The forums are expected to educate the public about the dangers of nuclear weapons and the consequences of world leaders legitimizing their use as a tool of war and foreign policy.
