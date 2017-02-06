Man Arrested, Caught On Camera In Harrison Township Home Invasion

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) – A 32-year-old Macomb County man has been arrested after he was caught invading a woman’s home while she was on vacation.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a Harrison Township homeowner called 911 when she was alerted to an intruder through a home monitoring system.
The woman told the dispatcher that, using a program her cell phone, she saw clear images of a man on a camera in her home.
Responding sheriff’s deputies found that a window had been damaged and removed from its frame. Deputies went inside to find dresser drawers were opened and items were strewn about, but no one was found.
Upon further investigation, sheriff’s officials said, the woman discovered the same man was caught on video on her home on two consecutive days; one time heard speaking with a second person.
After the sheriff’s office posted the suspect’s photo on social media, tips came in as to his identity.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect was found at a home in New Baltimore; and, after a brief foot chase, he was arrested. Evidence from the woman’s home was also allegedly found.
The man, who records showed was on parole for a previous home invasion, remains held at the Macomb County Jail awaiting an arraignment Tuesday on home invasion and other charges. His name will be released at that time.
One Comment
Don’t let him out of jail because he will do it again. He probably has done this before and didn’t get caught.