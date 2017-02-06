CBS62[1]
Man Sought In Oakland County Happy’s Pizza Smash-And-Grab

February 6, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Commerce Township

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in the smash-and-grab robbery of a pizza shop Sunday morning,

Investigators say that someone threw a rock through the window of the Happy’s Pizza on Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township, then stole $200 from the cash register.

Deputies, arriving at the scene shortly before 8 a.m., found that the front door glass had been shattered. The cash drawer and advertising fliers  were strewn throughout the store, sheriff’s officials said, and the rock believed to have been used to break the window was also located.

Surveillance tape shows a white man wearing a hooded sweat jacket leaving the store and getting into a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

 

