Man Tries To Foil Electronic Tether, Then Needs Help For Drug Overdose

February 6, 2017 7:26 AM

(WWJ) A Ferndale man is due in court today for charges of trying to work around an electronic tether so he could not be tracked by authorities.

Police say Derek Mcelmurray, 35, had covered his tether with aluminum foil when he was discovered slumped over at a bus stop last week.

And he was passed out cold, in the throes of a drug overdose. Officers used narcan to revive him.

Mcelmurray –who has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple convictions for home invasion –was out on parole.

Officials say tinfoil can interfere with an electronic tether’s tracking abilities, but such interference can also be detected.

