Michigan Republican Suggests Protesters Should Be Shot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Democratic and Republican party leaders in Michigan and Kent State University are condemning online comments from a county-level Republican that appeared to suggest shooting protesters.
Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, last week tweeted: “Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery.”
In 1970, the Ohio National Guard fatally shot four Kent State students during Vietnam War protests.
Adamini said Monday that he was calling for an end to violence after a demonstration last week at the University of California, Berkeley that stopped a speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Some protesters broke windows and tossed smoke bombs.
Kent State officials called Adamini’s posts “abhorrent.”
Michigan Republican Party spokeswoman Sarah Anderson says Adamini was speaking for himself.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
How many times do we have to go over this? Free speech means the Government won’t arrest you for saying your opinion/thoughts. It does NOT mean people have to listen to you or give you a stage/microphone for those opinions or even tolerate you. It doesn’t mean we have to take you seriously, treat your words as valid, or not hold you responsible for the things you say. You have the right to be an idiot, and we have the right to treat you as such should you choose to enact that right. That includes the right to protest stupid things somebody else says. Nobody’s “free speech” rights were taken away here.
Now, as for the protesters who broke stuff or what not, they should be arrested for doing that.