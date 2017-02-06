Missing Person: 15-Year-Old Detroit Girl Dropped Off At School, Never Reappears

February 6, 2017 3:35 PM
Alicia Allen (credit: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to find a Detroit teen who went missing a week ago.

Alicia Allen, 15, was last seen when she was dropped off at school at around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30,  in the 17500 block of Wyoming in Detroit.

When it was time for her to be picked up from school, police say, the girl was nowhere to be found — and she never returned home.

Allen is described as a black female, 5’2″ tall and around 154 lbs., with a brown complexion, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a light blue uniform shirt.

Police say Allen is believed to be in good physical condition but has a learning disability.

If anyone has seen this missing teen or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct Investigating Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

