Mott Community College Closed For ‘Active Shooter’ Threat

FLINT (WWJ) Mott Community College officials announced in a Tweet that all campus locations are closed Monday until 1 p.m., “due to an active shooter threat made this morning.”
Classes scheduled for after 1 p.m. will be in session.
A local news station says campus police are handling the situation right now, and not releasing any details.
Police are asking everyone to stay away from campus.
The campus has about 8,000 students.
School officials said the threat came in at about 7 a.m., though they would not reveal if the threat was called in or arrived some other way.