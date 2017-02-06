Official Asks Texas Rangers To Help Find Lost Brady Jersey

February 6, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, texas rangers, Tom Brady

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement Monday that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued “whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon on an online auction.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia