Report: Michigan TE Devin Asiasi Looking To Transfer

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Michigan reeled in one of the best recruiting classes in the country this year, but the Wolverines may be losing one of their top recruits from last year.
According to 247Sports, sophomore tight end Devin Asiasi is “seeking a transfer to attend school on his native West Coast.” The website adds he is in the early stages of said process.
Asiasi was a four-star recruit out of California and the fifth-ranked player in Michigan’s 2016 class. He played in all 13 games as a freshman, excelling in a blocking role. The graduation of All-American tight end Jake Butt figured to open a bigger opportunity for Asiasi in 2017.
If Asiasi does indeed transfer, USC and UCLA are among his rumored landing spots. One of his former teammates in high school, Boss Tagaloa, currently plays at UCLA and he and Asiasi had spoken openly about being a package deal during the recruiting process. Both USC and UCLA were on Asiasi’s final list of schools before he chose Michigan.
According to 247Sports, “Sources have not indicated the reasoning behind Asiasi’s decision to transfer, just that he was looking to return to the West Coast.”