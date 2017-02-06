Tips Wanted In Case Of Missing Detroit Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips in what they’re calling a “serious missing” persons case in Detroit.
Earlana Williams, 43, was last seen at her place of employment in the 7000 block of West Outer Drive last Wednesday, Feb. 1, between 5 and 6 p.m. Police checked her home in the 19000 block of Justine but didn’t find her.
Williams, is described as a black female, around 5′ 3” and 230 lbs. with a medium brown complexion and long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a beige sweater and gray jogging pants and may be driving a greenish blue Honda Odyssey
Police said Williams is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who had any information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.