Top Super Bowl Commercials Ranked By MSU Professor

(WWJ) Honda, T-Mobile, Skittles, and avocados — what do they have in common?
They were featured in some of the best Super Bowl commercials of 2017, according to Michigan State Advertising and Public Relations Professor Bob Kolt, who liked the T-Mobile commercial the best.
“It was suggestive and fun and everybody laughed,” Kolt said.
Kolt says the Mr. Clean commercial was tops among students, while the KIA ad with Melissa McCarthy was also well liked.
He said there were lots of fun and funny spots, some “racy” spots, and a dose of political themes to keep the night humming along between plays during one of the most exciting games in Super Bowl history.
“It was a good night for the ads and actually turned out to be a pretty good game, too,” he said.
The Honda ad stood out, he said, adding that all the automakers did well. He liked Ford’s ad for its electric car.
“It was a good night for the auto industry,” he said.