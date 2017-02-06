Transgender Woman Wanted On Multiple Warrants, Suspected In Detroit Arson

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to find a transgender woman suspected of setting fire to a Detroit apartment building.
William James Carter, who goes by the name Savannah, is wanted in connection with the crime the morning of Tuesday, June 16, 2016, in the 800 block of Merton in the city’s 12th Precinct, according to police.
Though many of the 30 units were empty, police said, it is believed that the suspect knew there were in fact people living in the multi-family structure.
Police say Cater is 36 years old and was born a black male. She is around 5’9” tall with a dark complexion.
In addition to the arson, police said, Carter is wanted on several warrants out of multiple jurisdictions.
Anyone who know where to find this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police 12th Precinct detectives at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-2940. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or leaving a tip via the DPD Connect app.