3 Suspects Arrested In Westland Double Murder

February 7, 2017 12:43 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a double murder in Westland that investigators say is drug-related.

The arrests were made early Tuesday morning with assistance from the US Marshall’s Service. Names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment, which is anticipated to be later this week.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Jordan Baker, of Wayne, and 35-year-old Howard Wick, of Westland.

Baker and Wick’s bodies were found early Monday morning in the area of Newburgh and Michigan Avenue, near I-275, after shots were reported.

“We had a couple calls of shots fire from the residents,” said Westland Police Sgt. Robert Wilkie. “We came out and we discovered that there was a person deceased. We further canvassed the area searching for more evidence, any suspects, and we located a second deceased suspect, also on the street.”

Baker and Wick’s bodies were separated by quite a distance, police said.

Wilkie said evidence from the scene showed the shooting appears to be drug-related.

An investigation is ongoing.

