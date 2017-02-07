Comedy Central Paying Tabs At Local Bars For ‘Detroiters’ Premiere

DETROIT (WWJ) – Free beer — need we say more?
Comedy Central is celebrating the launch of their new series “Detroiters” by toasting the city with a happy hour celebration during the show’s premiere. From 10 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 7, you can get one free beer at more than 20 bars across the city.
Here’s how it works: Each location has a select number of vouchers. Get your hands on a voucher and redeem it for a free beer. (Limit one per person)
“Detroiters” was shot on location in the city and centers around two friends, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson — both natives of Detroit — who are trying to make it in the advertising industry. The show is co-produced by Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.
The series premiere will air at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Comedy Central.
Participating locations include:
- Anchor Bar, 450 W Fort St., Detroit
- Bronx Bar, 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit
- Bumbos Bar, 3001 Holbrook St., Hamtramck
- Checker Bar & Grill, 124 Cadillac Sq., Detroit
- Donovans Pub, 3003 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit
- El Club, 4114 W Vernor Hwy., Detroit
- Garden Bowl, 4138 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Green Dot Stables, 2200 W Lafayette Blvd., Detroit
- Harry’s Detroit, 2482 Clifford St., Detroit
- Honest Johns, 488 Selden St., Detroit
- Jumbos Bar, 3736 3rd St., Detroit
- Kelly’s Bar, 2403 Holbrook St., Hamtramck
- Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit
- Nancy Whiskey, 2644 Harrison St., Detroit
- Nemo’s Bar, 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit
- Northern Lights Lounge, 660 W Baltimore St., Detroit
- Old Miami Bar, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit
- Painted Lady, 2930 Jacob St., Hamtramck
- PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit
- Punch Bowl Social, 1331 Broadway St., Detroit
- Queens Bar, 35 Grand River Ave., Detroit
- The Baltimore, 1234 Randolph St., Detroit
- The Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St., Detroit
- Ye Olde Tap Room, 14915 Charlevoix St., Detroit