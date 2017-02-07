CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Comedy Central Paying Tabs At Local Bars For ‘Detroiters’ Premiere

February 7, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Detroiters, The Snack Attack

DETROIT (WWJ) – Free beer — need we say more?

Comedy Central is celebrating the launch of their new series “Detroiters” by toasting the city with a happy hour celebration during the show’s premiere. From 10 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 7, you can get one free beer at more than 20 bars across the city.

Here’s how it works: Each location has a select number of vouchers. Get your hands on a voucher and redeem it for a free beer. (Limit one per person)

“Detroiters” was shot on location in the city and centers around two friends, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson — both natives of Detroit — who are trying to make it in the advertising industry. The show is co-produced by Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.

The series premiere will air at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Comedy Central.

Participating locations include:

  • Anchor Bar, 450 W Fort St., Detroit
  • Bronx Bar, 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit
  • Bumbos Bar, 3001 Holbrook St., Hamtramck
  • Checker Bar & Grill, 124 Cadillac Sq., Detroit
  • Donovans Pub, 3003 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit
  • El Club, 4114 W Vernor Hwy., Detroit
  • Garden Bowl, 4138 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Green Dot Stables, 2200 W Lafayette Blvd., Detroit
  • Harry’s Detroit, 2482 Clifford St., Detroit
  • Honest Johns, 488 Selden St., Detroit
  • Jumbos Bar, 3736 3rd St., Detroit
  • Kelly’s Bar, 2403 Holbrook St., Hamtramck
  • Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit
  • Nancy Whiskey, 2644 Harrison St., Detroit
  • Nemo’s Bar, 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit
  • Northern Lights Lounge, 660 W Baltimore St., Detroit
  • Old Miami Bar, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit
  • Painted Lady, 2930 Jacob St., Hamtramck
  • PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit
  • Punch Bowl Social, 1331 Broadway St., Detroit
  • Queens Bar, 35 Grand River Ave., Detroit
  • The Baltimore, 1234 Randolph St., Detroit
  • The Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St., Detroit
  • Ye Olde Tap Room, 14915 Charlevoix St., Detroit
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia