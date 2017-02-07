CBS62[1]
Detroit Teen Missing For Weeks After Argument With Mother

February 7, 2017 11:05 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl who left her home after having an argument with her mother, and hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Police say Meoshi Dillard was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2600 block of Oakman, near Livernois Avenue on the city’s west side.

Dillard’s mother told police the teen left home after they got into an argument, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Police say relatives are especially concerned about Dillard’s disappearance because she has a medical condition and did not take her medication with her.

Dillard is described as a black female, 5’1” tall and 120 pounds with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing light blue acid wash jeans with slits down the front of both legs, a dark olive green bomber jacket, and navy Timberland boots. She was also carrying a navy Michael Kors large duffel bag and dark-colored backpack.

Anyone who has seen Dillard or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 313-596-1010.

