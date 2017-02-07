Detroit To Kickoff Efforts For Annual Summer Jobs Program

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to launch Detroit’s annual effort to find summer jobs for teens and young adults.
Duggan will discuss the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 2017 enrollment campaign Wednesday morning at DTE Energy Headquarters in Detroit.
The program asks for support from companies and foundations to help create employment for 8,000 Detroit residents between 14 and 24 years of age.
This year, it will provide opportunities for youth to receive industry-recognized certifications and expanded vocational training.
Last year’s goal also was 8,000 jobs. About 5,600 jobs were provided in 2015.
