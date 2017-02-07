CBS62[1]
Did Michigan State’s Nick Ward Pull A Grayson Allen In This Tripping Incident? [VIDEO]

February 7, 2017 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Grayson Allen, Nick Ward, Tom Izzo, Will Burchfield

By Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Amid all of Michigan State’s first-half mistakes versus Michigan on Tuesday night, perhaps the most damaging was Nick Ward’s technical foul for tripping Michigan’s Moe Wagner.

The offense landed Ward in Tom Izzo’s doghouse for the final 3:49 of the first half, during which time the Wolverines extended their lead from 16 points to 26. By the time Ward returned to the floor at the start of the second half, the game was all but out of reach.

Ward’s foul drew natural comparisons to Duke’s Grayson Allen, who has been caught tripping opponents numerous times this season. The trend became so pronounced in December that Duke reprimanded its senior guard with a one-game suspension.

Judge for yourself if Ward’s offense belongs in the same category as those of Allen.

Michigan outscored Michigan State 55-29 in the first half, including 32-12 when Ward wasn’t on the floor. The freshman center had six points and three rebounds in just 10 minutes of action. He likely has himself to thank for his lack of playing time.

