CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Exercise May Not Be Completely Linked To Weight Loss, Study Finds

February 7, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: exercise, health, study finds

CBS Local – It’s possible that weight loss isn’t directly pushed by exercising, according to a study conducted by Loyola University of Chicago.

Working out promotes good health across the board but not necessarily weight loss. Losing weight includes burning calories, but when the body burns more calories, the hungrier it gets leading those lost calories being replaced. Studies have also confirmed that notion as well as burning calories through exercise doesn’t make up the majority of your body’s calorie burning.

“Our study results indicate that physical activity may not protect you from gaining weight,” said Lara Dugas, lead author an assistant professor of public health at the Loyola.

The study examined 2,000 people from five countries over three years. They were measured by weigh ins and activity monitors.

“Researchers did not find any significant relationships between sedentary time at the initial visit and subsequent weight gain or weight loss,” a press release from the University stated. “The only factors that were significantly associated with weight gain were weight at the initial visit, age and gender.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia