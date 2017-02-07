CBS62[1]
Federal Agency Approves Construction Of Gas Pipeline Through Metro Detroit

February 7, 2017 10:20 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from some landowners and environmentalists.

Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Rover Pipeline will carry up to 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale production areas of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

The 713-mile-long line will reach across northern Ohio and veer into southeastern Michigan, where it will connect with the existing Vector Pipeline in Livingston County.

In approving the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages. The company adjusted the route to limit harm and says it’s paying landowners more than $124 million for access.

The Texas-based company Energy Transfer is behind the project. Some residents along the proposed pipeline route have raised safety and environmental concerns — and point out that Energy Transfer also is responsible for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Rover Pipeline would run through Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Livingston counties in Michigan.

